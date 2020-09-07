Betty Ann Shaeffer, 91, of London, formerly of Williamsport, Ohio died Thursday, September 3, 2020, 11:25 a.m. at Madison House Nursing Home in London where she had been residing since August, 2018.

Mrs. Shaeffer was born November 5, 1928, at Atlanta in Pickaway County, Ohio to George Otis and Garnet Opal Walters Slager. She was a graduate of Circleville High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University. She had formerly lived in Circleville but spent most of her life in Williamsport before moving to London. She had spent winter months in Florida where she was an avid golfer.

She was a first grade teacher for 30 years before she retired from the Atwater Elementary School in Circleville.

She was a member of the Williamsport United Methodist Church and Beta Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International in Circleville.

Mrs. Shaeffer was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shaeffer; by three brothers, Howard, Robert and Kenneth Slager and a sister, Virginia Downing.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and great and great great nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Sharon Slager of Washington Court House.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place.

A graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport with the Rev. Sam Harnish, pastor at the Williamsport United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsport United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 179, Williamsport, Ohio 43164.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com