A graveside service for Betty Ann Shaeffer, 91, of London, Ohio, formerly of Williamsport, was held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport with the Rev. Sam Harnish, pastor at the Williamsport United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland. Several memorial tributes were offered.

Mrs. Shaeffer, a retired teacher and widow of Robert Shaeffer, died September 3, 2020, at Madison House in London.