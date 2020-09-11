1/
Betty Ann Shaeffer
A graveside service for Betty Ann Shaeffer, 91, of London, Ohio, formerly of Williamsport, was held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport with the Rev. Sam Harnish, pastor at the Williamsport United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland. Several memorial tributes were offered.

Mrs. Shaeffer, a retired teacher and widow of Robert Shaeffer, died September 3, 2020, at Madison House in London.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Springlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH 43145
(740) 495-5216
September 10, 2020
So many fond memories dating back to my childhood. Known as “Aunt Betty” to me as she and Bob were my godparents. Such wonderful, loving people. Rest In Peace, Aunt Betty. ❤
Jeff, Renee, Connor & Mia Reed
Friend
