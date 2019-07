A memorial service for Betty Jane Pearson, 83, of New Castle, IN, was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Alfred "Gene" Clifton officiating. Amanda Vanderpool was the soloist. Private burial of the cremains was in Highlawn Cemetery.

Betty, widow of Harold R. Pearson, died January 14, 2019, in New Castle.