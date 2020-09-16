Betty peacefully went home to her Redeemer and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020. She was 97 and a resident in the loving care of the staff of Cape May Assisted Living facility in Wilmington, Ohio. She was a long-time resident of Wilmington. She was born on May 23, 1924 in Fargo, North Dakota the only child of Grant F. Rogers and Sadie E. (Collins) Rogers. Most of her youth was spent in the Wilmington area since her parents moved back to Ohio after her birth. Shortly after graduating from high school she began dating Junior (Clarence) Sheeter. During World War II he was stationed in the South Pacific and she went on to graduate from college with a teaching degree. She taught briefly in Pemberville, Ohio. She and Junior were married April 13, 1947. Following marriage, she began teaching in the Blanchester school system. After their son Chris's birth in 1954, she became a home maker. She loved her children, husband, and collecting art and antiques making her home a small museum and memorial to her family. She loved classical art: music, painting/drawing, sculpture, and handicraft. She was blessed to have travel to Europe and China. She volunteered at the New Life Clinic. Additionally, she enjoyed socializing in many clubs and organizations including card clubs, Brush and Pen, Yani, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and Clintonaries. She along with her family were founding members of Faith Baptist Church where she often sang, faithfully taught Sunday School, and took over as church Treasure upon her husband's passing. She is preceded in death by both her parents, her husband, son Chris Hugh Sheeter, and a nephew Michael Sheeter of Jackson, Ohio. She is survived by son David Grant (Patti-Jean) Sheeter; four grandchildren Amy Sheeter of Chillicothe, Samuel, Grace, and Megan Sheeter of Sabina; nieces Patricia (Tena Gillespie) Sheeter of Centerville, and Nancy (Gary) Sheely of Lima; grand nephews and nieces; as well as a multitude of friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 1791 US 68 N., Wilmington Ohio. A memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Fayette Bible Church, 1315 Dayton Ave. Washington Court House, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayette Christian School, 1315 Dayton Ave. Washington C.H., OH 43160 or New Life Clinic, 100 S South St, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family.