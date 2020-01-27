Betty Jean Kern Bogenrife

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Kern Bogenrife.
Service Information
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH
43143
(740)-869-2777
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Jean Kern Bogenrife, born to Kenneth and Florence Kern on March 21, 1930, passed away January 25, 2020. She is survived by daughter; Nancy Troutman, daughter, and son-in-law; Donna and Roger Smith, grandson; Nathan (Jen) Smith, great-grandson; Hunter Smith, brother; Kenneth (Mary) Kern Jr., sister-in-law; Doris (Frank) Dixon, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by husband; Orville, parents; Kenneth and Florence Kern, sister; Nellie Hurtt, and brother; Vernon "Buck" Kern. The family will receive friends at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main Street, Mount Sterling, OH, 43143, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling, Ohio.
Published in Record Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.