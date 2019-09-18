BETTY JEAN LARKINS, age 91, of Chubbuck, Idaho, formerly of Washington CH, passed away peacefully from this life on September 10, 2019.

Betty was born on June 25, 1928 in Fayette County to Claude and Rose Merriman McCoy. She is described by her family as being vibrant and full of life. Betty resided in Donna, Texas prior to moving to Idaho. She enjoyed traveling the United States with her husband, playing cards, and being with her friends and family.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; six sisters; and three brothers.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Thomas Henry Larkins; son and daughter-in-law, Roger Dale and Cristina Larkins. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

