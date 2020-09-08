1/
Betty Joann Lovett
BETTY JOANN LOVETT, age 79, of Jeffersonville, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 5:50 p.m. at her home.

She was born on March 11, 1941 in Greene County to Harry "Pinky" and Ruth Price Jordan. JoAnn was last employed at Ralph Lauren Polo at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Jeffersonville. She enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, and she loved being a mother and grandmother.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Dale "Pete" Lovett, whom she married in September of 1957; children, Deborah Jo Lovett, and Lonnie Lee "Butch" Lovett; brothers, Charles "Fluff" Jordan, Ronnie Jordan, Richard Jordan, and infant boy; and brothers-in-law, Roger Lovett, and Herbie Lovett.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Derek Moore, and Misti Heath; great-grandchildren, Dylan Moore, and Cody Moore; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Jordan, Sally Jordan, Butch (Donna) Molloy, Tom (Linda) Lovett, and Nancy Lovett. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Koontz Cemetery with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit at the Summers Funeral Home on Friday morning from 10-11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
