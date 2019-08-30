The funeral mass for Betty Lee Blain, age 87, of Washington CH, was celebrated on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with Rev. Father Tim Lynch officiating.

Readings were offered by Terri Blain, and Tom Callahan. The Communion Hymn was performed by the St. Colman Choir along with organist and music director, Craig Jaynes. Altar servers were Paul Ondrus, and Justin Robinson. Presentation of the Gifts were offered by Michael and Aubrey Matkovich. The Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion was Tina Garland; and the Usher was Bob Engle.

Pallbearers for burial at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio were Johnathan Blain, Michael Matkovick, Nick Johnson, Scott Johnson, Tyler Johnson, and Garrett Pfeifer.

Mrs. Blain passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.