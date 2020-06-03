Betty Lou Keaton, 94, of New Holland, Ohio died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House where she had been residing since 2018. Mrs. Keaton was born August 31, 1925, in Greenup, Kentucky, to James R. and Elizabeth Florence Blevins Crider. She lived most of her life in the New Holland community. She had formerly been an aide at the Orient State Institute and also had worked at Sunshine Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Washington Court House. Mrs. Keaton was affiliated with the Atlanta United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lester Keaton on January 28, 1983; by three sons, Jody Shawn Keaton in 1991, Jeffrey Lynn Keaton in 2006, and Ralph Lester Keaton, Jr. in 2014, and a son-in-law, Larry Priest in 2017. Mrs. Keaton is survived by a daughter, Connie Priest of Grove City, Ohio; three grandchildren, Christina Lochbaum of Grove City, Randy Keaton of Seattle, WA and Debra Keaton of Arkansas and a great grandson, Kyle Lochbaum and his wife, Kat, of San Jose, CA. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the New Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Sam Harnish, pastor at the Atlanta United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.