BEULAH LEE TAYLOR, age 91, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:10 a.m. at her home.

She was born on August 13, 1927 in Montgomery County to William M. and Emma A. Meredith Weaver. She attended Roosevelt High School in Dayton. Beulah was the wife of a busy Pastor and a loving mother to her five children. She was a member at The First Church of the Nazarene in Washington CH. She enjoyed assisting her husband in his ministry, cooking, singing, gardening, playing scrabble, and being with her family.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Floyd Weaver, Johnny Weaver, Frances Welch, Katherine Kirves, Mary Weaver, and Ruby Salyer.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Taylor, whom she married on August 5, 1950; children, Nancy (Tim) Bailey, Roger (Lorrie) Taylor, Robin (Rick) Hough, Julie (Richard) Redding, and Phillip Taylor; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Jane Eicholtz. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The First Church of the Nazarene, 990 St Rt 41 SW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Dan McLean officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit at the church on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com