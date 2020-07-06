1/
Beverly Ann Grove
BEVERLY ANN "BEV" GROVE, age 83, of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 8:18 p.m. at Signature Healthcare of Fayette County.

She was born on October 2, 1936 in Fayette County to Virgil and Margaret Finley Garinger. She was a graduate of the Good Hope School in Good Hope, Ohio. Bev retired as a mail carrier from the United States Postal Service in Washington CH in 2001, after twenty-eight years of service. After retirement, she worked for the Fayette County YMCA Kids World of Learning for several years. Bev was lovingly known as "Grandma Bev" to many of the children at the YMCA. She enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach, reading, and being with her family.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marty J. Begin.

Survivors include her children, Robin (Kent) Bonecutter, Mark (Laura) Grove, and Shane Howard; grandchildren, Alycia Wimer, Alissa Bonecutter, Andrew (Kali) Bonecutter, Michael Dexter, Aleta Griffin, Amy Padgett, Molli Howard, Hunter Howard, and Hannah Howard; nine great-grandchildren; niece, Candi Kegg; and her beloved canine companion, Ruggles.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160, or The Fayette County Dog Shelter,

1550 Robinson Rd SE, Washington CH, OH 43160, or The Fayette County Humane Society, 113 S. Main St., Washington CH, OH 43160.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
