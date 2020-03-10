Beverly Ann Urban, 84, of State College, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Nittany Valley, Pleasant Gap.

Born July 19, 1935, in Washington Court House, OH, she was the daughter of the late Harry R. and Mary Mason. On September 9, 1961 she married James B. Urban, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Lynn T. Zacur and her husband, Mark, of Pittsburgh, Angie K. Major and her husband, David, of Hampstead, NC and William A. Urban of Fredericksburg, VA; six grandchildren, Katherine, Nelson and Anna Zacur and Sara, Charles and Daniel Major.

She was a 1954 graduate of Washington High School, Washington Courthouse, OH. She received a Bachelor's degree from Ohio State University in 1959 in Home Economics.

Beverly retired as a Media Aide from Park Forest Elementary School. Prior to that, she was employed as a Home Economics Teacher in Ohio.

She was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Beverly was also a member of the State College Welcome Wagon and the Elks Country Club. As a skilled folk-art painter specializing in Christmas themed artwork, Beverly began a successful business, "Santas Etc.". She loved sewing and upholstering furniture and was an avid card player. In her youth Beverly was involved in 4H.

Visitation will be from 5until 7 p.m., on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd., State College. A Memorial Mass will be held on at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the church with Father Charles Amershek officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.