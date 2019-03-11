Beverly Hamlin, age 79 of Upper Arlington, died Friday, March 8, 2019. Beverly was born in Bloomingburg, Ohio and grew up in the South Charleston and Washington Courthouse area, daughter of the late Edwin and Latrilla Coil. Beverly attended Bowling Green State University, before moving and settling in Columbus. Beverly was a dedicated, supportive and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who spent her life putting family first. She was enthusiastic, and loved attending her kids and grandkids sports, dance and other activities. This was followed only by her love of watching her husband Bob play in Band "Gigs", and for cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert Hamlin; children, Dave Hamlin (Lori) and Amy (Todd) Gerber; grandchildren, Max and Mackenzie Hamlin and Theo and Sam Gerber; brother, Larry Coil; and many other extended family members and dear friends. A memorial service celebrating Beverly's life will be held from 2-3 P.M. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends at a reception following service from 3-5 P.M. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, Ohio 43055 https://hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate/ or to the Upper Arlington Hockey Association, and can be mailed to 2406 Northwest Blvd. Upper Arlington, Ohio, 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.