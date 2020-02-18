Beverly Jayne Osborne, 77, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:25 p.m. at Court House Manor Nursing Home where she had been residing since January 10, 2020.

Bev was born July 25, 1942, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Raymond Kenneth and Esther Glendora Ellis Horney. She was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School and was a lifelong resident of this community.

She was a graduate of the Carousel Beauty School and started her career in cosmetology at the beauty shop in the former Cherry Hotel in Washington Court House. For over 50 years, she was owner and operator of the Colony Beauty Shoppe on Warren Avenue.

Bev was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church; the ladies auxiliary of Paul H. Hughey Post #25 of the American Legion and was a former member of Mother's Circle.

On August 20, 1961, she married Roger Eugene Osborne. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2008. She was also preceded by her parents and a sister-in-law, Vicki Horney.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Kingery; three grandsons, Ethan, Aidan and Noah Kingery and a brother, Stephen K. Horney, all of Washington Court House. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Jim Stroker of Washington Court House, Heather and Jonathan Moses of Louisville, KY and Stephen and Shelley Horney of Jamestown, OH; several grand nieces and nephews; cousins; former son-in-law, Randy Kingery of Washington Court House and special friends, Jessie and Cassidy Guinen of Washington Court House and Joel and Dani Guinen of Pittsburg, PA.

The funeral will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Joel Guinen, student ministries pastor at the Cornerstone Ministries Church in Murrysville, PA, officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from10 a.m. until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

