The funeral for Beverly Jayne Osborne, 77, of Washington Court House, was held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Joel Guinen, youth ministries pastor at Cornerstone Ministries Church, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in Good Hope Cemetery were Ethan, Aidan and Noah Kingery, Jimmy Stroker, Jessie Guinen and Kenneth Klontz.

Bev, longtime owner and operator of the Colony Beauty Shoppe and widow of Roger E. Osborne, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Court House Manor Nursing Home where she had been residing since January 10.