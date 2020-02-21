Beverly Jayne Osborne

  • "Oh what a sweet soul. So glad I had the chance to meet..."
    - Erika Court House Manor
  • "So sorry for the loss of your Mother. She was a very..."
    - Karen Erskine
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Burial
Following Services
Good Hope Cemetery.
The funeral for Beverly Jayne Osborne, 77, of Washington Court House, was held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Joel Guinen, youth ministries pastor at Cornerstone Ministries Church, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in Good Hope Cemetery were Ethan, Aidan and Noah Kingery, Jimmy Stroker, Jessie Guinen and Kenneth Klontz.

Bev, longtime owner and operator of the Colony Beauty Shoppe and widow of Roger E. Osborne, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Court House Manor Nursing Home where she had been residing since January 10.
Published in Record Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
