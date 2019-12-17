Beverly Sue Lewis Cook, 91, of Jeffersonville passed away on December 16, 2019, at Jamestown Place Health and Rehab. She was Born June 7, 1928, in Fayette County, Ohio to the late Jess and Eliza Baker Lewis. Beverly was a lifelong resident of Jeffersonville, Ohio.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lester "Bud" Cook Jr.; daughters Connie Cook, Kathy Paul, Marilyn Berner and Janet Muncie; son Joey Jay Cook; granddaughter Becky Bolen Taylor; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

She is survived by her son William "Bill" Cook of Sabina and daughter Ginny Adams of Wilmington and 16 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday December 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville with James Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery., family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday December 20, 2011 at 11:00am until time of service.

Arrangements by Morrow Funeral Home, Jeffersonville