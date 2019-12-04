Billie Jo (Hysell) Sayre, 39, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at home. Billie Jo was born March 15, 1980, in Trumbull County, Ohio to Michael and Joy Hysell. Previously from Rutland, Ohio, she attended Meigs Local High School and Rio Grande Community College in Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Audrey Hayes of Gallipolis, Ohio and Nathan and Charlotte Hysell of Rutland, Ohio.

Billie Jo is survived by her parents; her partner Albert "Bama" McCants; brother Aaron "Shane" Hysell of North Dakota; brother and sister-in-law Joshua and Courtney Hysell of Rutland, Ohio; daughter and fiance Destiny Hysell and Greg Hatfield of Washington Court House; son and fiancee Eric "Mikey" Sayre and Felicia Hinson of Washington Court House, Ohio; grandchildren Jayla and Adeline; nieces Audrey and Charlotte Hysell of Rutland, Ohio; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on December 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Rutland Freewill Baptist Church in Rutland, Ohio with the Rev. Ed Barney officiating.