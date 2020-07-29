Billy Jack Justice, 85, of Apache Junction, AZ passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, AZ where he had been a patient one week.

Billy was born February 3, 1935, in Grayson, KY to David Wilson and Audrey Mae Elliott Justice. He had formerly lived in the Pancoastburg and Darbydale communities before moving to Michigan. He had lived in Arizona since 1984 where he was a crane operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Della, Rosalee and Marilyn Justice; two sons, Billy, Jr. and Dale Justice; three brothers, James Ronald, Gary Lee and Jimmy Justice and Carrie Ann and Edna Mary Justice.

He is survived by two grandchildren, Ronnie (Lisa) Justice of Zanesville, OH and Loraine Ford of Grove City; a great grandson and great granddaughter; great great grandsons and granddaughter; four sisters, Dorothy (Tom) Fullen of Washington Court House, Marie Grubaugh of Newark, OH, Sue (Jim Pinkerman) Caulley of Grove City and Lou Cohagen of Washington Court House; a brother, John David Justice of Mount Sterling, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation took place in Arizona.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in New Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Doss, pastor at the New Holland Church of Christ In Christian Union, officiating. Burial of the cremains will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home.

