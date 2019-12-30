BONNIE LOU RUCKER, age 80, of Washington CH, passed away peacefully from this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:52 a.m. at her home.

She was born on September 24, 1939 in Scioto County to Glenn H. and Dorothy M. Hudson Thatcher. She was a graduate of Clarksburg High School. Bonnie retired from the Mead Container Corporation in Washington CH where she had worked as their secretary. She enjoyed listening to music, playing cards, traveling to Myrtle Beach, and being with her family and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Timmy Rucker; and brothers, Ronnie Thatcher, and Dave Thatcher.

Survivors include her loving husband, Earl Thomas "Spacie" Rucker, whom she married on September 21, 1998; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Todd Forth; step-children, Tommy (Penny) Rucker, and Misty (Mark) Depugh; grandchildren, Jared Rhoads, Joshua (Michelle) Rucker, Patrick (Ariana) Rucker, Katie Depugh, and Brandon Depugh; great-grandson, Atlas Rucker; and sisters, Pam, Judy, and Clarice. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com