Bonnie M. Ours, 74, of New Holland, Ohio died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:49 a.m. at her home following a 24-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Bonnie was born June 10, 1945, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Herbert Richard and Martha Luvon Nance Minshall. She was a 1963 graduate of Washington Senior High School and lived most of her life in Washington Court House and New Holland.

She was a receptionist for Dr. Beverly Yamour for 14 years before her retirement in 2000.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Max R. Ours whom she married February 4, 1968; two daughters, Michelle (Tim Green) Ours of New Holland and Tami Ours of Jeffersonville; four step children, Donnie (Gloria) Ours, Max (Julie) Ours and Cathy (Pete) Smith, all of Gallipolis and Vickie (Trent) Hamilton of Cambridge and six grandchildren, Justin and Aiden Pence, Chris Biars, Jake Proctor, Amy Ours and Gage Smith.

The funeral will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Michael Hodge, pastor at the Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or a .

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com