Bonnie Ours

Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Burial
Following Services
New Holland Cemetery
Obituary
The funeral for Bonnie M. Ours, 74, of New Holland, Ohio was held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Michael Hodge, pastor at the Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Justin and Aiden Pence, Tim Green, Jeffrey Reed, Max Ours and Trent Hamilton.

Bonnie, wife of Max R. Ours and a former receptionist for Dr. Beverly Yamour, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.
