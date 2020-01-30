Brenda J. Clay

Obituary
Brenda J. Clay, 74, of Washington Court House, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born October 18, 1945 in Esserville, Virginia to the late Roy and Lottie (Hamilton) Hatfield. Brenda is survived by her children, Delinda Ball, Ernest (Donna) Myers, Desiree (Greg) Goodrich, David (Amanda) Myers, and William Myers; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy (Richard) Smith, Ernest (Betty) Hatfield, and Tommy (Janie) Hatfield; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 2-3 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City where her celebration of life service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in Record Herald from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
