Brenda P. Miley, age 70, passed Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. Born on April 22, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Charlotte Neal Pitts. Brenda is survived by her husband , Everett Miley. The two were married in 2006. She worked as a claims analyst, for 15 years, at Bealieu Group in Dalton, GA. Brenda was a member of Anchor Baptist Church in Washington Court House and Homeland Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by children: Clyde 'Bo' (Jill) McCoy of Chillicothe, Sean (Tanya) McCoy of Homerville, GA, Sharon Kneipp and Michael (JoAnn) Miley all of Vinennes, IN, Cynthia (Andy) Anderson of Nobel, IL, and Edith (Jimmy) Blair-Lewis of Elizabethtown, KY. Also left to cherish her memory are 29 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren, with two more expected soon; along with sisters: Sheila (Sonny) Brooks and Debbie (Hal) Gobel, all of Dalton, GA. And several nieces and nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by siblings Jackie Pitts and Shirley Pitts. Family will receive friends at Anchor Baptist Church on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 10am – 12Noon, when her Homecoming service will begin. Burial to follow on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Walnut Hill IOOF Cemetery in Petersburg, IN, at 10 a.m Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements.