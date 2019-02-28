Brian Keith Nichols, 62, of Lancaster, Ohio, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at 12:13 a.m. at his home. He had been in failing health.

Brian was born January 7, 1957, at Wilmington in Clinton County, Ohio to Roy Roger and Sara Ann (Sally) Hamilton Nichols. He was a 1975 graduate of Washington Senior High School and received a bachelor's of art degree from Ohio Christian College. He lived many years in Chillicothe before moving to Lancaster two years ago.

He was an alcohol and drug rehabilitation counselor.

Brian was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his mother, Sara (Sally) Hamilton Dews of Chillicothe; a sister, Brenda Monahan of Washington Court House; his former wife, Diana Willett of Chillicothe and a step sister, Deidre (Dee Dews) Justice of Westerville.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

