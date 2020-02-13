Brock Christopher Ramsey

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:30 PM
Obituary
Brock Christopher Ramsey, age 29 of Lancaster, OH passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born May 10, 1990 in St. Marys, Ohio, the son of William Ramsey II and Shannon Shoeller.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shannon Sholler; grandparents, Melody and William Weaver.

Brock is survived by his children, William L. Ramsey III and Emerie L. Ramsey; father, William (Julie) Ramsey II; siblings, Myahrissa Ramsey, Madison Ramsey, Mackenzye Perry, Marshall Perry; grandparents, Donald C. and Ruth Ramsey, Virgina and Paul Edgington, John and Judith Schmidt; girlfriend, Robyn Sayre; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends.

Despite having struggled with addiction for many years, Brock had given his heart to Jesus Christ and was working through his demons. He was in recovery and had been clean for the past year, and was doing his best to get back on the right path. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope House Mission (34 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044), in Brock's memory.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Published in Record Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
