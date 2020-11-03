ELLIOTT, Bruce E. 70 of London, Ohio died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City. Bruce was born October 4, 1950 in Washington Court House, Ohio, a son of Edwin L. and Virginia (Schiller) Elliott. He retired from Kroger, Inc. with more than 35 years service. He was a member of the London Jaycees. He spent much time hunting and fishing at his cabin in the woods. Also you could find him sitting in his backyard feeding the squirrels naming them and identifying the birds by species. His family was very important to him, and he enjoyed family celebrations. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Elliott of Washington CH; wife, Nancy (Blazer) Elliott of London, sons, Ron (Leenita) Elliott of Westerville, Ohio; Adam (Kasey) Elliott of Hebron, Ohio; and daughter, Carla Baugess of Springfield, Ohio; step children, Chance (Karmyn) Penn and Erin Penn of Oregon; brother, Gary Elliott Venice, Florida; sisters, Debbie Templin Moraine, Ohio; and Pam Morton Washington CH; grandchildren Lindsey (Andy), Rachel, Emily, Mallory, Brandon, Brittnie, Heather (Zavier), Dylan, Rocki and Thorin; great grandchildren Ellyott and Andersyn. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Elliott. Memorial contributions may be given to Disabled Veterans, ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) or your favorite charity. Bruce requested no memorial services and wanted his final destination to be his favorite fishing lake. The family has entrusted Bruce's final arrangements to Eberle Fisher Funeral Home 103 N. Main St in London, Ohio, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.