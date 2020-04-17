A devoted servant to the Lord, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Bruce H. Conn, 93, entered heaven and was greeted by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 14,2020 at Court House Manor. He was born November 22, 1926 to Harvey Conn and Bertha Cole Conn in Tannery, Kentucky. Bruce married the love of his life, Janet L. Mercer, on April 22, 1951 in Sedan, Ohio. They lived happily as husband and wife for nearly 67 years before Janet's passing on December 2, 2017.

Bruce and his family are long time farmers of Fayette County. In conjunction with serving as treasurer of Conn Farms for 40 years, he was employed as a clerk with Conrail Railroad for 36 years. Bruce was a World War II Veteran serving in the Army Constabulary from May 1945 to July 1947.

For many years Bruce and Janet were members of a bowling team with friends from Grace Baptist Church of Cedarville, Ohio. Bruce was also a member of Fayette Bible Church in Washington Court House and the Fayette County Farm Bureau. One could often find Bruce working around on the farm, gardening, working on a crossword puzzle, watching the Cincinnati Reds or reading his Bible.

Other than his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his wife Janet Conn, one sister Lucille Bond and brothers Morton, Raymond, Clyde, James, Charles and Curtis Conn.

Bruce is survived by his sons Gordon (Rebecca) Conn of Jeffersonville, Garry (Jennifer) Conn of Greenville S.C., Glenn (Kristen) Conn of Jeffersonville, grandchildren Nathan (Rachel) Conn, Caleb (Kelsey) Conn, Michael (Irene) Conn, Bethany (Danny) Kinzler, Tyler Conn, Ryan (Caroline) Conn, Ethan (fiance' Savannah Sunkel) Conn, Kyler Conn and one great-grandchild Jensen Kinzler.

A private family service will be held to celebrate his life.

Arrangements made by Morrow Funeral Home