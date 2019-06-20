Candy Sue Lyons 46, of Washington Court House passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Washington C. H. Ohio on July 2, 1972 daughter of Pamela & Eugene Wilt.

She will be cremated with no visitation, a gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date at the American Legion #25.

Candy is survived by her 2 brothers; Rodney (Pauline) Lyons, Christopher (Brandy) Wilt, 1 sister; Janet Wilt, her 4 children Devin Lyons, Ashley Byrd, Ryan Byrd, Amber Byrd all of Wash C. H., she has 3 grandchildren, and many friends.

She had lived most of her life in Wash C.H., She was a 1991 Graduate of Washington High School.

The family would like to thank James Cancer Hospital Columbus, and Hospice of Fayette Co for all their help with Candy's 5 year long battle with Cancer.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME Wash C. H.

