Carl Roger Klever, age 89 of New Concord, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the home of his daughter. He was born on March 28, 1930 in Jeffersonville, a son of the late Harold M. Klever and Anna Mary (Creamer) Klever.

Mr. Klever had worked at Washington Mortuary Supply Company before joining the Army. He served from 1951 to 1953 in Germany before coming home and working at NCR for the next 38 years. Carl was Methodist by faith. He enjoyed photography, bird watching and feeding, fishing and especially hunting arrowheads, of which he had a large collection.

Carl is preceded in death by: his parents; his wife Betty L. Klever in 2014; a brother Ronald Klever; an infant sister Carolyn Klever; a daughter Roma Johnson; and a son-in-law Charles Gary Williams.

He is survived by: four daughters, Rogena Williams of Salesville, Roberta (Greg) Wilson of Cambridge, Ronda "Tink" Lucas of Zanesville and Rita (Jim Baird) LeFever of Lore City; the mother of his children, Joan Klever of Salesville; and thirteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Bundy-Law Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm. His funeral will be held on Monday also at Bundy-Law at 1 pm with Pastor Mark Slay officiating. Burial will follow in Northwood Cemetery, where Military Graveside Rites will be performed by the Guernsey County Veterans Council. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Guernsey P.O. Box 1165 Cambridge, Ohio 43725 or to the Guernsey County Senior Center at 1022 Carlisle Avenue, Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Carl's online guest book may be viewed and signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.