CARMEL LYN LEACH-MARTIN, age 64, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:02 p.m. at her home.

She was born on March 19, 1956 in Fayette County to Floyd and Gladys Smith Leach. She had attended Westfall High School and the Adena High School in Frankfort. Carmel worked for many years at the American Legion in Washington CH as a waitress and bartender. She had been attending The Gathering Place, South Side Church of Christ, and Spirit of Truth Church. Carmel was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed fishing, camping, crocheting, and being with her Grandchildren.

Carmel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dryden Dean Martin, whom she married on July 18, 1997; daughter, Amber Rae Jones-Haines; siblings, Kenny, Paul, Norman, Ann, and Ellie; and special friend, Richard Little.

Survivors include her children, Michele Lyn (Carl) Sandlin, James Theodore (Amy Evans) Culwell, Jason Michael (Megan Park) Culwell, and Daniel Lee Martin; grandchildren, Wesley Sandlin, Andrea (James) Stone, Anthony Culwell, Connor (Macy Slatzer) Culwell, Cameron Culwell, Ava Culwell, Logan Gooldin, Calvin Haines, and Elliot Haines; great-grandchildren, Sofia Slatzer, Baby Olivia Slatzer arriving in May, and Brady James Stone; siblings, Jeff, Steven, Larry (Carolyn), Ronnie (Char), Randy, Emma (George), Ruthie, Rosemary, Cindy, and Pam;

special friend, Patricia Gardner; and her beloved animals, Callie, and Maddie. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the Washington Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

