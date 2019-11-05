Carol Marie Crane, age 70, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away November 3, 2019 at The Pavillion at Piketon, Piketon, Ohio.

Carol was born July 1, 1949 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio to Arthur Lawrence Osborne and Florence Marie (Newman) Osborne . She was a giving and wonderful person that didn't know a stranger. Carol was always a joy to be around.

Surviving are her brother Lawrence "Sonny" Leroy Osborne of Big Cliffty, Kentucky; sister Mary L. (Robert) Osborne-Reed of Nelsonville ; nieces and nephews, Scott (Trudy) and Tony Osborne of Greenfield, Ohio, Roger (Mandi) Edward Reed of McArthur, Beverly Reed of Nelsonville, Robert "Robbie" Reed of Wapeton, North Dakota; great-nephew Daniel Thomas Reed; several cousins and dear friends; and the caregiving family at The Pavillion at Piketon and Heartland Hospice.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Stephan Crane; and stillborn son.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

