Carol S. Sheerin

Obituary
Carol S. Sheerin, 69, of Washington Court House peacefully passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born April 26, 1950 in Springfield the daughter of Robert L. and G. Irene (Smith) Banion. Carol was a Nurses Aid in Washington Court House for 22 years until becoming disabled. She is survived by her children Lisa Sheerin of Springfield and Michael (Amy) Sheerin of Washington Court House; three brothers Bill Banion of Pitchin, Larry (Winnie) Banion and Mike (Kay) Banion both of Springfield; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Sarah Evans and Judy Landis. Visitation will be Thursday at 10:00AM in the Church. The service to honor Carol's life will be Thursday at Noon in the South Charleston Christian Center 328 E Jamestown St. with Pastor Aaron Turner officiating. Burial to follow in South Solon Cemetery. The family is being served by RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Record Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
