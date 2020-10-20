Carol Sue Maynard, age 76, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home.

She was born January 11, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Lafe and Wavie (Moore) Newsom.

Carol was a 1962 graduate of Carroll High School and attended Morehead State University where she met her husband Larry of 56 years. She was an excellent homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She and her husband Larry help minister at the Emmanuel Christian Church and Ohio Mission Bible Training Center and they are owners and directors of Lakehouse Ministries which is a recovery center for young women located at Rocky Fork Lake.

She is survived by her husband Larry Maynard whom she married on July 20, 1964; three sons, Kyle (Suzanne) Maynard of Hillsboro, Kris (Cindy) Maynard of Dacula, Georgia, Klay (Tina) Maynard of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, Cory (Sara) Maynard, Alisha (Rob) Booher, Blair (J.T.) Galbreth, Rachael (Caleb) Botta, Ryan (Rebekah) Maynard, Justin Maynard, Ashli Maynard, Jayme Maynard, Kole Maynard; five great grandchildren, Kaden, Parker, Blakley, Reagan, Waylen; one brother, Robert Newsom (Karen Stevenson) of Canal Winchester; one niece, Amber (Mike) Hollis of Michigan; one great niece, Lauren Hollis; one great nephew, Trevor Hollis; and one sister in-law, Barbara Ash of Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Maynard; and both parents.

An outdoor funeral service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, October 24, at the portico of the Emmanuel Christian Church in Greenfield with Pastor Larry Maynard officiating. Friends may bring lawn chairs or listen from their cars. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

There will not be a visitation observed.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Lake House Ministries, 11933 Summerhaven Drive, Hillsboro, OH 45133.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home of Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com