CAROLYN B. MOORE, age 96, of Washington Court House, Ohio, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. She was a resident at Carriage Court Assisted Living, where she had lived since March 1, 2018.

Carolyn was born on February 5, 1924 in Fayette County, Ohio to James and Velma Butts Blair, and grew up on a farm in what would now be the Miami Trace District. She graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1942, and married her beloved husband, David E. Moore, in November of that same year. After a year of living in Dayton and working at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, they returned to Washington Court House. They eventually bought a little house on Eastview Drive in 1957, and raised their daughter, Sue, there. They enjoyed a long, loving marriage until David's death in 1988, three days before their 46th wedding anniversary. Carolyn continued to live in that same house until her move to Carriage Court 61 years later. She was also a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the kitchen team and a weekly worshipper as long as health permitted.

Carolyn worked for many years at the former Gossard's Jewelry Store, then later served as a Teacher's Aide for the Washington City School System. She retired from her position in 1990, only to find that staying at home didn't suit her at all. She was a go-getter and an industrious woman, so she went back to work, this time for State Farm Insurance, first under Kim Immell Allen, and later under Shane McMahon. Carolyn enjoyed her job so much that she didn't retire a second time until she was 88 years old.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue A. Keat and husband, Bob, of Chelsea, Michigan; her grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Moore of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Tamara (Jon) Anderson of Durham, New Hampshire; great-grandchildren Grace Gasparovic, Ryan Gasparovic, Addilyn Moore, Dylan Anderson and Lincoln Anderson; brother-in-law Robert K. Moore of Washington Court House; sister-in-law Helen Moore of Washington Court House; and several beloved nieces and nephews, including the extended Campbell family, John Moore, and the New Jersey Zindle family.

Daughter Sue Keat would like to express her love and gratitude to Carolyn S. Campbell (Carolyn's niece), Kami Campbell (great-niece), and their extended families for the love, care and attention they gave to "Kay" over the years, especially during the final days of her life; to Danny Dodds (minister and nephew) for officiating at her graveside; to the staff at Carriage Court for always treating Carolyn with dignity, respect and superlative care; and to Ohio's for their compassionate and exemplary end-of-life care.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration service of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date, as conditions permit.

