Carolyn Jane Walker, 77, Columbus, Ohio passed away after a long struggle with cancer, surrounded by her children on September 10th at The Kobacker House.

She is survived by her children; Roxy Price, Heidi Wise, Robert (Katrina) Hunter, Carrie (Emmuel) Snyder; sister; Daisy Wyatt; as well as eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Carolyn's faith was her strength throughout life.

A private graveside service will be held in Washington Court House where she will be laid to rest next to her brother Edward.