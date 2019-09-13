Carolyn Jane Walker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Jane Walker.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carolyn Jane Walker, 77, Columbus, Ohio passed away after a long struggle with cancer, surrounded by her children on September 10th at The Kobacker House.

She is survived by her children; Roxy Price, Heidi Wise, Robert (Katrina) Hunter, Carrie (Emmuel) Snyder; sister; Daisy Wyatt; as well as eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Carolyn's faith was her strength throughout life.

A private graveside service will be held in Washington Court House where she will be laid to rest next to her brother Edward.
Published in Record Herald from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.