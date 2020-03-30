CAROLYN JEAN "JEANIE" FOLLROD, age 79, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

She was born on September 1, 1940 in Pickaway County to Dale and Claribel Rohrer Follrod. She had attended New Holland High School. Jeanie had worked at the Kenwood Restaurant & Lounge as a waitress and bartender for over twenty-eight years. She had been a long-time member at the South Side Church of Christ in Washington CH. Jeanie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed square-dancing in her younger years, listening to music, and being with her grandchildren.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Phyllis Campbell.

Survivors include her children, Teresa (Bill) Hooks, Jim Hamby and his significant other, Billie Jo Cetone, and Scott (Sherry) Follrod; grandchildren, George Hooks, Randy Hooks, Stephen (Natasha) Hamby, Clarissa Follrod, and Dusty Follrod; great-grandchildren, Kaeden Hooks, Addilyhnn Hooks, Landon Hamby, and Greyson Hamby; sister, Patricia (Bill) Tackett; nephew, Dennis Campbell; and special friends, Teresa Combs, Evelyn Smith, June Milstead, Melissa Hooks, and Donna Hughes.

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, cremation has taken place and a private graveside committal service will be held at the New Holland Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

