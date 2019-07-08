Caryl Wagner Bookman, 71, of Washington Court House died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2:46 p.m. shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Her death was sudden and unexpected.

Caryl was born November 18, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio to James Joseph and Martha Jane Thompson Wagner. She was a 1965 graduate of Miami Trace High School; received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Wilmington College in 1971, and a Master of Arts degree in education from Wright State University in 1988.

She was an elementary teacher in the Miami Trace School District for five years and with the Washington City Schools for 29 years before her retirement in 2006. She was greatly loved by many of her students.

Caryl was a member of Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union; had formerly served many years on the Fayette County Developmental Disabilities board of directors and the Citizens Advisory Board of the Columbus Developmental Center. She was a member of Alpha Delta Chapter of Ohio State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International; Phi Delta Kappa honorary and Phi Beta Psi sorority. She was a charter member of the Washington Court House Chapter of Altrusa International; a member the American Association of University Women; the regional chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution and had formerly served on the board of directors of the Fayette County Historical Society.

She enjoyed traveling, reading and was very valuable in giving helpful advice. She will be greatly missed.

Caryl was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Artie and Millie Thompson and uncle, former Sheriff Donald L. Thompson.

Carol is survived by her husband who greatly loved her, Roger Bookman, whom she married June 20, 1992; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Roger Parsons of Washington Court House; a brother, Thomas James Wagner of Columbus; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and Dennis Croft of Sugar Grove, Ohio; a niece, Anne Parsons of Washington Court House; three nephews, James Parsons of Columbus, Brian (Tara) Croft of Blacklick, Ohio and Eric Croft of Lancaster; a great niece, Sophia Parsons of Washington Court House; cousins, Jack and Ann Thompson and Penny Schwind and special friend, Norita Craycraft.

The funeral will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Bruce Morrison, pastor at the Heritage Memorial Church, officiating. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Mt. Joy Cemetery in Scioto County.

Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to a or the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1330 Robinson Road-SE, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

