Caryl Wagner Bookman

  • "caryl will be missed - she was a wonderful and giving..."
    - gamma white
  • "Caryl had such a warm and giving heart, and an infectious..."
    - Maryann Rhoad-Hoskinson-Earl
  • "Ah Caryl you are loved. Both my sons had Miss Wagner for..."
    - Peggy Sosack
  • "So sad you are know more with us Carly. Rest in heaven ."
    - SAM OGUNMUSANMI
  • " I will share one of many memories. After all these years,..."
    - Peggy Zimmerman
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Joy Cemetery
Scioto County, OH
Obituary
The funeral for Caryl Wagner Bookman, 71, of Washington Court House, was held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Bruce Morrison, pastor at the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Joy Stanforth gave the opening comments and offered prayer. Alice Craig was the pianist.

A graveside service was held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Joy Cemetery in Scioto County, Ohio. Jim Parsons read the scripture. Pallbearers were Jim Parsons, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Gary Shields, Steve Bissel, Walt Meinert and Roger Kirkpatrick.

Caryl, a retired elementary school teacher and wife of Roger Bookman, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Her death was sudden and unexpected.
Published in Record Herald from July 11 to July 12, 2019
