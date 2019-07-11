The funeral for Caryl Wagner Bookman, 71, of Washington Court House, was held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Bruce Morrison, pastor at the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Joy Stanforth gave the opening comments and offered prayer. Alice Craig was the pianist.

A graveside service was held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Joy Cemetery in Scioto County, Ohio. Jim Parsons read the scripture. Pallbearers were Jim Parsons, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Gary Shields, Steve Bissel, Walt Meinert and Roger Kirkpatrick.

Caryl, a retired elementary school teacher and wife of Roger Bookman, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Her death was sudden and unexpected.