Catherine E. Lightner, 74 years of Leesburg, passed away on Saturday September 7, 2019. She was born in Adams County on June 3, 1945, the daughter of the late Lewis and Waneta (Bennington) Piatt. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, Sterley O. Lightner, who passed away on February 1, 2005 and one granddaughter, Tayla Ellis. Catherine was a member of the Leesburg Church of Christ. Catherine is survived by her son, Sterley O. " Bud" Lightner, II of Leesburg, daughters, Angie Ellis of Leesburg and Anna (Charles) Sellers of Leesburg: three grandsons, Travis Lindsey) Ellis, Shawn Tesla) Lovely and Garrett Sellers: two great grandchildren, Bristol Ross and Gracelyn Ellis; three sisters, Sharon (James) Adkins of Lynchburg, Susan Piatt of Leesburg and Phyllis (Garry) Howard of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Kevin Stuckey officiating. Burial will follow at the Walnut Creek Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the Leesburg Church of Christ.