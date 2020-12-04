1/
Cathryn Pauline Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cathryn Pauline Jenkins passed peacefully at her home on December 3, 2020 at the age of 104.

Cathryn was born on November 10, 1916 in Highland County to the late Charles and Clara (Penwell) Daugherty. Following marriage, she moved to the Fayette County area, where she raised her family.

Along with her parents, Cathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jenkins; sons, Charles, Robert and Terry Jenkins; sisters, Irene Mathews and Anna Cannon; and brothers, Eursea, Mitch, Eddie, Herman, Charlie and Gene Daugherty.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (Danny) Sharrett of Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Tony (Stacy) Jenkins, Tami (Keith) Bonecutter, Chris Jenkins, Danyel Kinzer, Jeremy Sharrett and Brandy (Jim) Smith; great grandchildren, Bailey, Kaydence, Skyler, Maddie, James, Dakota, Anissa, Aidan, Rayven, Emily, Landon, Aiyanna and Asher; and one great great grandchild, Laikyn with a second on the way. She also leaves behind her many friends.

A graveside service is planned for 1pm Tuesday, December 8th at the Sugar Grove Cemetery with pastor Esto Haithcock, Jr. officiating.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved