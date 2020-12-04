Cathryn Pauline Jenkins passed peacefully at her home on December 3, 2020 at the age of 104.

Cathryn was born on November 10, 1916 in Highland County to the late Charles and Clara (Penwell) Daugherty. Following marriage, she moved to the Fayette County area, where she raised her family.

Along with her parents, Cathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jenkins; sons, Charles, Robert and Terry Jenkins; sisters, Irene Mathews and Anna Cannon; and brothers, Eursea, Mitch, Eddie, Herman, Charlie and Gene Daugherty.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (Danny) Sharrett of Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Tony (Stacy) Jenkins, Tami (Keith) Bonecutter, Chris Jenkins, Danyel Kinzer, Jeremy Sharrett and Brandy (Jim) Smith; great grandchildren, Bailey, Kaydence, Skyler, Maddie, James, Dakota, Anissa, Aidan, Rayven, Emily, Landon, Aiyanna and Asher; and one great great grandchild, Laikyn with a second on the way. She also leaves behind her many friends.

A graveside service is planned for 1pm Tuesday, December 8th at the Sugar Grove Cemetery with pastor Esto Haithcock, Jr. officiating.

