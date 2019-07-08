Chad Kirk Callender, 51, of Kettering, Ohio died suddenly Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 6:44 p.m. in Huntersville, North Carolina while vacationing in North Carolina.

Chad was born June 26, 1967, in Washington Court House, Ohio and was a 1986 graduate of Miami Trace High School. He had lived in Tampa, Florida for 19 years before returning to this area.

He was a computer technician.

Chad loved roller coasters, heavy metal rock music, computer technology and especially his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Timathia "Timi" Callender of Wilmington; a sister and brother-in-law, Ellyn and Tracy Justice of Washington Court House; a nephew, Taylor Callender and his wife, Brandy, of Wilmington; a niece, Haylee Justice and her fiancé, Luke Smith, of Tucson, AZ and a great niece and great nephew, Gabby and Lucas Callender.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Burial of the cremains will follow in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chad's family.

