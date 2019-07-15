A memorial service for Chad Kirk Callender, 51, of Wilmington, Ohio was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Nancy McCormick, minister at the Chester and Springfield Friend Churches, officiating. Numerous memorial tributes were offered by family members and friends. Burial of the cremains immediately followed in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery.

Chad, a former computer technician, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, while vacationing in North Carolina.