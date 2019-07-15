Chad Kirk Callender

Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Burial
Following Services
Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery
Obituary
A memorial service for Chad Kirk Callender, 51, of Wilmington, Ohio was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Nancy McCormick, minister at the Chester and Springfield Friend Churches, officiating. Numerous memorial tributes were offered by family members and friends. Burial of the cremains immediately followed in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery.

Chad, a former computer technician, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, while vacationing in North Carolina.
Published in Record Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2019
