CHARLES BURTON "CHUCK" FREE, age 80, passed peacefully from this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:11 a.m. at his home surrounded by his family and best friends.

He was born on January 25, 1940 in Frankfort, Ohio to Bert and Audrey Mankin Free. He was a 1958 graduate of New Holland High School. Chuck proudly served in the Ohio Army National Guard for four consecutive years. He spent most of his career working as an auditor for City Loan and the Commercial Credit Corporation. He also worked thirteen years for Doug Marine Motors in Washington CH. Chuck was a member of the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed playing cards, being outdoors, listening to country music, and was an avid car enthusiast.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carolyn Free Carter.

Survivors include his beloved children with his first wife, Kaye; Melanie Free, Lisa (Steve) Reis, Chuck (Jennifer) Free, and Kelly (John) Crabtree; grandchildren, Jordan, Scott, Erika, Kailyn, Cole, Steven, Bryan, and Luke; great-granddaughter, Emma; sister, Judy Marconi; his step-children with his second wife, Willadean; Brad Mastin, and Maribeth Wood; step-grandchildren, Tesla Beth, Casey, Logan, Kylie, and Justin; his lifelong friend, John Lininger; and his faithful canine companion, Mojo.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113 or to your local animal shelter.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, 4679 St Rt 41 SE, Washington CH, OH 43160 with Pastor Todd Wallace officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place following services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com