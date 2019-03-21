Charles Byron Lutz, Jr., 75, of Lockbourne, Ohio, formerly of Washington Court House, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1:27 a.m. at the Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he had been a patient since March 1.

Charles was born April 23, 1943, in East Liverpool, Ohio to Charles Byron and Virginia Clarice Dearth Lutz. He was a 1961 graduate of Washington High School.

He formerly was a truck driver for Wilson Freight and had also worked for Cox Concessions at the Columbus Zoo.

Charles was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid Buckeye fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Charles is survived by three daughters, Melissa Moore of Leesburg, FL, Marianne Lutz of Davenport, FL and Jennie Claytor and her husband, Shannon, of St. Cloud, Florida; four grandchildren, Jack Dunlow, Amber Dunlow, Chaz Claytor and Brianna Claytor; four great grandchildren, Abby and Jordan Milyon, Rosalie Claytor and Waylon Jason Enos; a sister, Joyce E. Lutz of Washington Court House and a brother and sister-in-law, John Raymond and Joyce Lutz of Jeffersonville.

The funeral will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Springbank United Methodist Church at Yellowbud in Ross County with the Rev. Jame A. Wade, pastor at the church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Springbank Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church immediately prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springbank United Methodist Church, c/o Suzanne Fellenstein, Treasurer, 394 Lutz Road, Williamsport, Ohio 43164.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com