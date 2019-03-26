The funeral for Charles Byron Lutz, Jr., of Lockbourne, formerly of Washington Court House, was held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Springbank United Methodist Church at Yellowbud in Ross Co., Ohio, with the Rev. James A. Wade, pastor at the church, officiating. Sharon Perry was the pianist and soloist. Marty Mace offered a memorial tribute.

Pallbearers for the burial in Springbank Cemetery were Jerry Adkins, Marty Mace, Charlie Andrews and Roger Kirkpatrick.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Ross County Honor Guard. The flag, which draped the casket of the Army veteran of the Vietnam War, was presented to Charles' sister, Joyce Lutz.

Charles, a retired truck driver and concessionaire, died March 20, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.