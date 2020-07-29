Charles E. Dinkler, 82, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 8:36 a.m. shortly after arrival at the Adena Greenfield Area Medical Center.

Chuck born January 30, 1938, in Fayette County, Ohio to Virgil Lee and Mary Elizabeth Brown Dinkler. He was a 1956 graduate of New Holland High School and attended Wilmington College.

He was a tool engineer and had formerly owned and operated Dinkler's Plastics in New Holland and Jeffersonville. Before his retirement, he had been a casino dealer at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for over 20 years.

Chuck was a member of New Holland Lodge F. & A.M. #392; a 32nd Degree Mason, Valley of Columbus; Aladdin Temple Shrine in Columbus and Circleville Lodge #77 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. He had served in the Ohio Air National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Douglas Todd Dinkler on April 1, 1994.

Chuck is survived by a son, Charles E. Dinkler, II, and his wife, Lynnette, of Oakwood, Ohio; a daughter, Sallie Ann Dinkler and her husband, John Rogan, of Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren, Connor, Carmen and Carsen Dinkler and special friends, Chuck and Becky Holloway.

The funeral will be Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Todd Wallace, pastor at the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, officiating. A Masonic service will immediately precede the funeral service. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort.

Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of the service.

