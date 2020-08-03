1/
Charles E. Dinkler
The funeral for Charles E. Dinkler, 82, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Todd Wallace, pastor at the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, officiating. Brethren from New Holland Lodge F & AM #392 conducted a Masonic service immediately prior to the funeral.

A graveside service was held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort, Ohio. Pallbearers were Charles E. Dinkler, II, Sonny Laymon, Chuck Holloway, Jack Moats, Troy Montieth and Roger Kirkpatrick.

Chuck, a retired dealer at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, shortly after arrival at the Greenfield Adena Regional Medical Center.



Published in Record Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
AUG
2
Funeral
04:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Homes
28 S Main St
New Holland, OH 43145
(740) 495-5216
