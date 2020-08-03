The funeral for Charles E. Dinkler, 82, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Todd Wallace, pastor at the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, officiating. Brethren from New Holland Lodge F & AM #392 conducted a Masonic service immediately prior to the funeral.

A graveside service was held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort, Ohio. Pallbearers were Charles E. Dinkler, II, Sonny Laymon, Chuck Holloway, Jack Moats, Troy Montieth and Roger Kirkpatrick.

Chuck, a retired dealer at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, shortly after arrival at the Greenfield Adena Regional Medical Center.