Charles Henry Wheeler of Washington CH passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020 at the age of 82, following a short stay in the OSU Medical Center.

Charles was born November 18, 1937 in Fayette County to the late Damon and Flossie (Yarger) Wheeler. He owned and operated his roofing business in the area for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman but enjoyed any activity that allowed him to enjoy the great outdoors. He also enjoyed testing his luck time to time with a hand of cards and the occasional casino.

Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by two children, Chuck and Mike Wheeler as well as siblings, Scott, Harry, and Wanda Lou Wheeler.

Survivors include his daughter, Roxann (Bryan) Anthony; grandchildren, Jerod, T.J. (Tyra), Ronnie and Adam Morris and Mike Wheeler; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Lou Belle Tipton and Libby Dunn; and brothers, Jack, Tom and Jim Wheeler. He also leavers behind Several nieces and nephews, as well as a special friend, Rebecca Lyons, and his many friends.

In keeping with his request, cremation will take place with no formal service. Burial will follow at a later time at the convenience of the family.

