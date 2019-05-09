CHARLES MAX GARINGER, age 90, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 8:53 p.m. at Doctors Hospital in Columbus.

He was born on June 6, 1928 in Fayette County to Charles C. and Hazel M. Andrews Garinger. He was a graduate of Washington High School. Charles worked in farming and later retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation where he was employed as a supervisor. He enjoyed trail riding, especially the Loretta Lynn Trail in Tennessee, as well as camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter LuAnn Garinger; and two sisters, Vivian Ohnewehr, and Jane Theobald.

Survivors include his soul mate Vivian Geesling; children Mike (Patty) Garinger, Charles (Susan) Garinger, Larry (Sharon) Garinger, Jill (Matt) Beedy, six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Also surviving is his special canine companion, Sadie.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Good Hope Cemetery with Mell Wickensimer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 S. Main St. Suite 3, Washington CH, OH 43160.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.