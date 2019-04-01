Charles "Terry" Michael Starkey 70, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:51p.m. at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio, where he had been a patient for two days.

Terry was born on January 3, 1949 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Charles and Billie Jean Johnson Starkey. He was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School and was a 20-year veteran serving in the U.S. Airforce and U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by his mother and step mother, Frances Martindill Starkey.

Terry is survived by his Wife, Cassandra "Sandi" Rohde Starkey, whom he married on October 21, 1967, three children Michael Starkey and Victoria Brown both Washington Court House,

Patti (Matthew) Horton of Eaton, Ohio, five grandchildren Nathan (Meggan) Wheeler of Washington Court House, Theresa Coy of Wilmington, Matthew (Alisha) Horton, Andrew Horton and Miriam Horton, all of Eaton, Ohio and a great grandson, Camden Wheeler of Washington Court House. A brother Frank (Rita) Burton of Shelby, Ohio, sister Bonnie (Greg) Blumenthal of Highland, Indiana and Beverly (Ronnie) Dawson of Washington Court House. Four brother-in-law's Martin (Jacquie) Rohde of Mesa, Arizona, John Rohde of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Mark (Teri) Rohde and James Rohde of Washington Court House, a sister-in-law Sue (Brad) Smith of Washington Court House and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with Military honors will be held at St. Colman's Cemetery on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00a.m. with Fr. Sean Dooley officiating.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio

